Schlumberger N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Schlumberger N.V. found using ticker (SLB) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 16 with a mean TP of 28.54. Now with the previous closing price of 29.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.7%. The 50 day MA is 26.19 and the 200 day MA is 21.05. The market cap for the company is $41,109m. Visit the company website at: http://www.slb.com

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems, fluid systems and specialty equipment, production technology solutions, and engineered managed pressure and underbalanced drilling solutions; and offers environmental services and products; provides drilling and measurement, land drilling rigs, and related support services; and supplies well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting services, as well as drilling rig management services. In addition, the company offers well services; coiled tubing equipment; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; and production management services. Further, it provides integrated subsea production systems; drilling equipment and services; onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions; and valve and process systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

