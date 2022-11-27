Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Schlumberger N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Schlumberger N.V. found using ticker (SLB) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 58.4. Now with the previous closing price of 51.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.22 while the 200 day moving average is 41.21. The company has a market cap of $72,076m. Company Website: https://www.slb.com

The potential market cap would be $81,860m based on the market concensus.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems. The company also provides mud logging and engineering support services; drilling equipment and services for shipyards, drilling contractors, energy companies, and rental tool companies; land drilling rigs and related services; drilling tools; well cementing products and services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as supplies engineered drilling fluid systems; and designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits. In addition, it offers well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; valves; process systems; and integrated subsea production systems comprising wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services, as well as designs and manufactures onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

