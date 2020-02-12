Scapa Group plc 30.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Scapa Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SCPA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Scapa Group plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.2% from the opening price of 192 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 73 points and decreased 26 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 404 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 145 GBX.

Scapa Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 259.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 238.21. There are currently 155,242,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 286,499. Market capitalisation for LON:SCPA is £299,308,360 GBP.