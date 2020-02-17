SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.2% Downside

SBA Communications Corporation found using ticker (SBAC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 240 with the average target price sitting at 263.07. Now with the previous closing price of 289.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 254.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 246.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $33,173m. Company Website: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.