SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation found using ticker (SBAC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 240 with the average target price sitting at 262.27. Now with the previous closing price of 244.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 237.68 and the 200 day moving average is 242.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.