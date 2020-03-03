SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation found using ticker (SBAC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 251 calculating the average target price we see 301.15. With the stocks previous close at 285.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day MA is 267.33 while the 200 day moving average is 248.95. The company has a market cap of $32,829m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

