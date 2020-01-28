SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation with ticker code (SBAC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 240 calculating the mean target price we have 263.07. Now with the previous closing price of 253.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 242.26 and the 200 day MA is 243.44. The market cap for the company is $28,459m. Find out more information at: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.