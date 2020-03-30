SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation found using ticker (SBAC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 355 and 251 calculating the mean target price we have 306.77. Now with the previous closing price of 264.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 274.35 and the 200 day MA is 249.75. The company has a market cap of $29,256m. Find out more information at: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

