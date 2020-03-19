SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation with ticker code (SBAC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 355 and 251 calculating the mean target price we have 309.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 274.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day MA is 275.8 and the 200 day MA is 250.44. The market cap for the company is $29,130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn