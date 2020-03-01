SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation with ticker code (SBAC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 251 and has a mean target at 299.62. Now with the previous closing price of 271.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 266.79 and the 200 day moving average is 248.81. The company has a market cap of $29,671m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sbasite.com
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.