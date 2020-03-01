SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation with ticker code (SBAC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 251 and has a mean target at 299.62. Now with the previous closing price of 271.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 266.79 and the 200 day moving average is 248.81. The company has a market cap of $29,671m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

