SBA Communications Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

SBA Communications Corporation with ticker code (SBAC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 240 with the average target price sitting at 263.07. Now with the previous closing price of 258.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 247.64 and the 200 day MA is 244.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,398m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sbasite.com

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.