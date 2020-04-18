SB Financial Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

SB Financial Group found using ticker (SBFG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 with a mean TP of 16. Now with the previous closing price of 14.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.07 and the 200 day MA is 17.24. The market cap for the company is $114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ir.yourstatebank.com

SB Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. Further, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates a network of 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca counties, Ohio, as well as Hamilton and Steuben counties, Indiana, and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group in April 2013. SB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

