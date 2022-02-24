Savannah Resources Plc 78.7% potential upside indicated by SP Angel

Savannah Resources Plc with ticker (LON:SAV) now has a potential upside of 78.7% according to SP Angel.







SP Angel set a target price of 18 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Savannah Resources Plc share price of 4 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 78.7%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 6 (52 week high) with an average of 5,047,160 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £64,349,336.



Savannah Resources Plc (Savannah) is a United Kingdom-based mineral resource development company. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly owned Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project contains significant bearing spodumene lithium resources in Western Europe, consisting of approximately eight deposits. Its Mina do Barroso project is located approximately 145 kilometers (km) northeast of the City of Porto and the industrial port of Leixoes. The project is an analogue of the hard rock lithium deposits in Australia, which produce lithium spodumene concentrates for international markets. Savannah is focused on providing a long term, local source of lithium raw material for Europe’s developing lithium battery value chain.







