Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 36.33. With the stocks previous close at 25.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.1%. The 50 day MA is 27.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.64. The market cap for the company is $593m. Find out more information at: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

