Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 36.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.43 and the 200 day moving average is 30.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $615m. Visit the company website at: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

