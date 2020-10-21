Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 with a mean TP of 36.33. Now with the previous closing price of 26.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The day 50 moving average is 26.75 and the 200 day moving average is 30.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $595m. Company Website: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

