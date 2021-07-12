Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 44 with a mean TP of 48.33. With the stocks previous close at 44.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.44 and the 200 day MA is 39.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,072m. Find out more information at: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.