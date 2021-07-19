Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 48.33. With the stocks previous close at 44.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.93. The company has a market cap of $1,038m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.