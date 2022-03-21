Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 50 and has a mean target at 54.33. Now with the previous closing price of 50.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day MA is 48.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,637m. Company Website: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,771m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which ludes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating ome is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.