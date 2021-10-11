Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 44 with a mean TP of 48.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day MA is 44.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,091m. Company Website: http://www.saulcenters.com

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.