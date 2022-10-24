Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.6% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 51. With the stocks previous close at 37.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.6%. The 50 day MA is 41.73 and the 200 day moving average is 47.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,731m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.