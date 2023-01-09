Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 46.5. Now with the previous closing price of 38.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 41.41 while the 200 day moving average is 45.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,293m. Find out more information at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,554m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.