Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 39.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.27. The market cap for the company is $1,422m. Find out more information at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,705m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.