Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 54.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49 while the 200 day moving average is 47.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,090m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,276m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.