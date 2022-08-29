Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 50 and has a mean target at 53. Now with the previous closing price of 45.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day MA is 48.21 and the 200 day moving average is 49.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,490m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,729m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.