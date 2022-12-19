Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 46 with a mean TP of 47.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,314m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,521m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.