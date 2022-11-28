Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 47 and has a mean target at 49. With the stocks previous close at 42.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day MA is 39.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.18. The market cap for the company is $1,393m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,604m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.