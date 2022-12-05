Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.01 and the 200 day MA is 46.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,421m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,619m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.