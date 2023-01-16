Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 46.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.4 and the 200 day MA is 45.15. The company has a market cap of $1,350m. Company Website: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,516m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.