Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Saul Centers with ticker code (BFS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 53.33. Now with the previous closing price of 48.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.81 and the 200 day moving average is 48.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,566m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,736m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.