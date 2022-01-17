Saul Centers – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Saul Centers found using ticker (BFS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 54.33. With the stocks previous close at 53.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.49. The company has a market cap of $1,256m. Find out more information at: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,280m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.