Saul Centers, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Saul Centers, Inc. with ticker code (BFS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 46 with a mean TP of 47.67. With the stocks previous close at 41.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The day 50 moving average is 40.36 and the 200 day moving average is 45.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,353m. Company Website: https://www.saulcenters.com

The potential market cap would be $1,553m based on the market concensus.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.