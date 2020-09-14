Sasol Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Sasol Ltd. with ticker code (SSL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.9 and 8.9 with the average target price sitting at 8.9. Now with the previous closing price of 8.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 8.37 while the 200 day moving average is 6.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,165m. Find out more information at: http://www.sasol.com

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

