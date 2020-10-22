Sasol Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.8% Upside

Sasol Ltd. with ticker code (SSL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.9 and 8.9 calculating the mean target price we have 8.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.57 while the 200 day moving average is 6.99. The market cap for the company is $3,813m. Company Website: http://www.sasol.com

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

