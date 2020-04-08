Sarepta Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.9% Upside

Sarepta Therapeutics with ticker code (SRPT) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 260 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 191.9. Now with the previous closing price of 101.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 89.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 104.17 and the 200 day MA is 105.79. The company has a market cap of $7,705m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sarepta.com

Sarepta Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients with a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. Its products pipeline include Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD, micro-dystrophin gene therapy to treat peripheral neuromuscular diseases; SRP-9003, a gene therapy program for various types of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies; and LYS-SAF 302, a gene therapy program, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA. The company has collaboration agreements with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to advance micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement; and GALGT2, a gene therapy program for the treatment of neuromuscular related disorders. In addition, it has a research agreement with Duke University to advance gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for restoring dystrophin expression; a license and collaboration agreement with Lysogene S.A., a gene therapy company for the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system; license and collaboration agreement with Genethon to develop micro-dystrophin gene therapy products for the treatment of DMD; and a collaboration and license agreement with StrideBio to develop in vivo adeno-associated virus based therapies. Sarepta Therapeutics was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn