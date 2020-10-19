Saratoga Investment Corp New – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Saratoga Investment Corp New found using ticker (SAR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 22.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.6 while the 200 day moving average is 16.16. The market cap for the company is $229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn