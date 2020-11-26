Twitter
Saratoga Investment Corp New – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Saratoga Investment Corp New found using ticker (SAR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 22.14. Now with the previous closing price of 21.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day MA is 19.53 and the 200 day moving average is 17.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $253m. Find out more information at: http://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

