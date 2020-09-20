Saratoga Investment Corp New – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Saratoga Investment Corp New found using ticker (SAR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 20.39. With the stocks previous close at 17.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 17.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $189m. Visit the company website at: http://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

