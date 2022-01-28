Saratoga Investment Corp New – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Saratoga Investment Corp New with ticker code (SAR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 30.75 with a mean TP of 31.25. Now with the previous closing price of 26.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.56 and the 200 day moving average is 27.54. The market cap for the company is $319m. Visit the company website at: https://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $378m based on the market concensus.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.