Saratoga Investment Corp New – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Saratoga Investment Corp New found using ticker (SAR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day MA is 22.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.92. The market cap for the company is $321m. Find out more information at: https://www.saratogainvestmentcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $328m based on the market concensus.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

