Sapiens International Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Sapiens International Corporati with ticker code (SPNS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 8.75 calculating the average target price we see 22.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 19.15 and the 200 day moving average is 21.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,057m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sapiens.com

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers’ compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, customer groups, and third-party service providers; Sapiens DigitalHub, an API layer and digital studio; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals for the life, pension and annuities, property and casualty, and other insurance markets; and Sapiens PartnerHub, a cloud-based suite, as well as Sapiens Intelligence or Sapiens IntelligencePro advanced analytics solutions. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers’ compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn