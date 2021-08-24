Sapiens International Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Sapiens International Corporati with ticker code (SPNS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 10.75 calculating the mean target price we have 31.15. With the stocks previous close at 28.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.85 and the 200 day MA is 29.76. The company has a market cap of $1,589m. Company Website: http://www.sapiens.com

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers’ compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers’ compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.