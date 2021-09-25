SAP SE – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

SAP SE found using ticker (SAP) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 179.81 and 123.56 calculating the mean target price we have 155.71. With the stocks previous close at 144.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 146.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $168,196m. Company Website: http://www.sap.com

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management. The company also provides SAP solutions for enterprise information management that offers capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate, and archive data; SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Analytics Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence, a suite of flexible and scalable self-service BI tools; SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a cloud data warehouse solution for business and IT users; and SAP BW/4HANA, an on-premise data warehouse solution. In addition, it offers SAP Integration Suite that help customers with holistic integration, and API-based and event-based integrations; SAP Extension Suite that provides ready-to-use services to accelerate and develop application extensions; SAP Internet of Things, a cloud solution that generates business outcomes; and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, a software robot to mimic human actions and responses. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.