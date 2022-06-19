Twitter
SAP SE – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

SAP SE found using ticker (SAP) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 171.67 and 113.1 and has a mean target at 141.13. Now with the previous closing price of 92.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.1%. The 50 day MA is 99.85 and the 200 day MA is 123.9. The market cap for the company is $111,516m. Find out more information at: https://www.sap.com

The potential market cap would be $169,667m based on the market concensus.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to extend and customize SAP applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enable companies to extend their ecosystem, react to supply chain disruptions, discover new trading partners, and find new opportunities. In addition, it offers business process intelligence solutions aim to help customers analyze their operations, understand their process bottlenecks, and improve their business process landscape; Experience solutions; SAP’s industry cloud provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and SAP’s ecosystem build, sell, service, and run SAP solutions and technology, as well as sustainable business solutions, services, and partnerships solutions. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

