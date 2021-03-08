SAP SE – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

SAP SE found using ticker (SAP) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 172.68 and 110.57 calculating the average target price we see 146.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is 128.11 and the 200 day MA is 135.69. The company has a market cap of $143,674m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sap.com

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE has strategic alliance with NTT Corporation. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.