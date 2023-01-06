Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SAP SE – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

SAP SE found using ticker (SAP) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 168.17 and 105.36 calculating the average target price we see 127.01. With the stocks previous close at 106.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.87 while the 200 day moving average is 96.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $124,165m. Find out more information at: https://www.sap.com

The potential market cap would be $147,536m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to extend and customize SAP applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enable companies to extend their ecosystem, react to supply chain disruptions, discover new trading partners, and find new opportunities. In addition, it offers business process intelligence solutions aim to help customers analyze their operations, understand their process bottlenecks, and improve their business process landscape; Experience solutions; SAP’s industry cloud provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and SAP’s ecosystem build, sell, service, and run SAP solutions and technology, as well as sustainable business solutions, services, and partnerships solutions. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.