Santander Consumer USA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Santander Consumer USA Holdings with ticker code (SC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 18.77. Now with the previous closing price of 17.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 17.82 and the 200 day MA is 17.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also provides financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through RoadLoans.com, a web-based direct lending platform; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it originates private-label loans and leases; and offers other consumer finance products, and personal loans; as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA

