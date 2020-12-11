Twitter
Santander Consumer USA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Santander Consumer USA Holdings found using ticker (SC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 18 with a mean TP of 23.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 22.22 and the 200 day moving average is 19.31. The market cap for the company is $6,972m. Company Website: http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also provides financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through RoadLoans.com, a web-based direct lending platform; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it originates private-label loans and leases; and offers other consumer finance products, and personal loans; as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA

