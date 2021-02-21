Santander Consumer USA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Santander Consumer USA Holdings with ticker code (SC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 21 and has a mean target at 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.83 and the 200 day MA is 20.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,031m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also provides financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through RoadLoans.com, a web-based direct lending platform; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it originates private-label loans and leases; and offers other consumer finance products, and personal loans; as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA