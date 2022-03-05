Santander Consumer USA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Santander Consumer USA Holdings found using ticker (SC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41.5 and 38 and has a mean target at 40.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.94 and the 200 day moving average is 40.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,734m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

The potential market cap would be $12,400m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also provides financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through RoadLoans.com, a web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it originates private-label loans and leases; and offers personal loans, as well as provides point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA